Huge shock as Man United and Arsenal stars left out of Brazil squad for Copa America

Friday afternoon brought with it some interesting news as far as Brazil’s squad for the Copa America is concerned, with Premier League stars from Man United, Arsenal and Tottenham all not making the cut this year.

Dorival Junior was always going to be without Neymar, but he’s made a number of bold moves in the hope of getting the Selecao back to the summit of South American football.

Casemiro, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison left out of Brazil squad

Argentina have ruled the roost for a while now, and La Albiceleste will surely be favourites to land another title, however, fortune sometimes favours the brave, and Brazil’s supporters will certainly hope that’s the case.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, Dorival Junior has decided not to pick Casemiro, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison.

??? Brazil full list for Copa América 2024. Richarlison, Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, Gabriel Jesus, Bremer, Carlos Augusto are ???. pic.twitter.com/82zqk2mleY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2024

Inter’s Carlos Augusto, Juventus’ Gleison Bremer and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha also don’t make the cut.

In another bold move, the likes of Palmeiras ace, Endrick, and Girona’s superb wide man, Savinho, have both been picked, as has Gabriel Martinelli.

There will almost certainly be pundits ready to blast Dorival Junior for his squad selection, however, every squad, be that club or international, needs to go through a period of growth in order to improve.

Decisions such as those that have been made aren’t easy either, given the gravitas that those players will have in the Brazil dressing room.

What it does indicate is that it’s time to move on and bring through the next generation of Brazilian talent.

If Brazil also go on to win the Copa this summer there’ll be no criticism of the coach then, only praise.

It’s a very fine line of course, but at least Dorival Junior has the courage of his convictions and will live or die by his decisions.