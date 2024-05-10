After Andre Onana’s dismal first season at Old Trafford, Manchester United are considering a move for Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Red Devils have inquired about Remiro’s release clause in ahead of a potential summer transfer.

The Spanish team have set the player’s release clause at €70 million (£60 million), which must be activated by the Premier League club if they have any intention of signing him.

Since joining Man United from Inter Milan at the beginning of the season, Andre Onana has been the team’s first choice goalkeeper.

This season, Onana—who joined to take the position of club great David De Gea—was beaten 55 times in the Premier League alone.

The Red Devils have a negative goal difference this season with three games left to play.

Although manager Erik Ten Hag values Onana’s ability to play the ball, he hasn’t been the best choice for the Red Devils in goal.

Throughout the current season, Remiro has made 33 appearances in La Liga for his team, with 13 clean sheets.

Should the club be successful in signing Remiro, the Cameroonian goalkeeper’s name may be on the list of players the 20-time English champions are looking to get rid of from their squad in the summer.

With the 29-year-old’s contract set to expire in June 2027, Sociedad are happy to keep the player.

The new management, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has been exploring Remiro’s agreement and has lately asked his representatives about his release clause.

Man United should keep Onana in future plans

It would come as a huge surprise if Onana is let go by the club after making a huge investment in him only last summer.

The club should keep the faith in Onana and build the team with his as their first choice goalkeeper.

The Red Devils have other important issues to address when it comes to strengthening their squad.