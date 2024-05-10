Mauricio Pochettino still doesn’t know if he’ll be at Chelsea beyond this season

There are far too many problems at Chelsea Football Club to list here, but the fact that first-team manager, Mauricio Pochettino, still doesn’t know if he will be in charge of the club next season or not is farcical.

What the Blues desperately need at the club is a period of stability, and to that end, keeping the Argentinian in situ for at least another season would seem to be the more logical and sensible option.

However, since Todd Boehly took over at the club, sensible and logical decisions don’t appear to be part of the vernacular.

Pochettino still in the dark over his future

Every transfer window has seen Chelsea either selling or buying players in multiples. They have easily been the biggest spenders in that time, though the club have got nothing to show for it other than mid-table mediocrity.

Runners-up in the Carabao Cup final, losers in the FA Cup semi-final against Man City, the best that Pochettino can hope for now this season is a Europa League berth which may hand him a stay of execution at Stamford Bridge.

Equally, given the financial outlay that was made at the start of the season, the second-tier European competition may not be considered as good enough by the hierarchy.

In any event, as The Telegraph (subscription required) note, no decision is going to be made on the manager until everyone sits down for a thorough end-of-season review.

Based on the findings from that meeting, it will determine whether the savvy Argentinian gets given the nod or the old heave-ho.

From the point of view of there being balance retained in West London, there surely has to be a school of thought that changing managers after every season is counter-productive to everything that Boehly and Behdad Egbali et al are trying to achieve.