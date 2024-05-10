Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has a lot to think about over the course of this summer, as the Magpies look to improve upon their squad and, hopefully, improve upon results in 2024/25.

The club have had to deal with an incredible set of injuries in the current campaign, and so a late run to the Europa League will be welcomed if they’re able to rubber stamp the same over the next couple of weeks.

Yankuba Minteh back to Feyenoord

One player that played in the Champions League this season but for Feyenoord rather than Newcastle was loanee Yankuba Minteh.

The highly-rated youngster might have thought that his impressive 10-goal haul (WhoScored) would be enough for him to return to the Magpies first-team squad, but it appears, according to The Shields Gazette, that he’s set for a return loan to the Dutch giants.

“He’s done really well and he’s attacked the challenge of going on loan to a new league with new teammates, played in the Champions League, prestigious competitions and he’s done really, really well this year and I think he can be very proud of his efforts,” Howe was quoted as saying.

Though it’s a reasonable endorsement of the player, Howe has stopped short of confirming that he’ll ever become a Newcastle player in future.