Newcastle United to bank £60m FFP boost

Newcastle United are planning to unlock their financial potential under the rich Saudi owners.

The club has been active in the transfer market and they have made signings that have taken the Magpies to the next level.

However, there is still a lot they can do in terms of competing against the biggest clubs in England.

The likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all have huge stadiums and a massive fan base that brings them financial incentive.

The Magpies have now devised a plan to grow their earnings that would give them a boost against Financial Fair Play.

The club chiefs are exploring the option of either building a new stadium for the club or expanding the existing stadium.

Speaking to iNews, HKS disclosed that they had discussed stadium ideas with Newcastle, and that the team currently seems to favour the expansion path.

HKS’ regional design director for sports and entertainment, Alex Thomas, thinks he can assist solve Newcastle’s current problem.

The 52,350 capacity of St. James’ Park is considered insufficient for the club, but the adjacent listed structures have complicated the possibility of an extension.

Thomas thinks there are ways to increase the capacity.

The potential project to upgrade their stadium and add more capacity to it can take St. James’ Park from a capacity of 52,000 to 65,000.

Newcastle United still have a long way to go

With the right plan and investment, Newcastle can increase their match day income and that will help them to comply with FFP.

Newcastle’s 19 Premier League matches, their appearances in the cup and their European fixtures, should they qualify for next season, can boost their earnings and take their income from match days to around £60m.

The extra money earned from match days can go to reinvesting in the squad as the Magpies aim to challenge Premier League’s status quo in the years to come.