Exclusive: “Like General Franco organised it” – Former super agent says Real Madrid will win “their competition” again

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Real Madrid eventually overcame Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final to set up a Wembley date with Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga side were close to a repeat of the 2013 final as the Bavarians were leading at the Santiago Bernabeu with three minutes left of normal time, however, a howler from Manuel Neuer and then slack marking from Bayern saw the match slip away from them.

A last-second goal which looked legitimate but which was ruled out for offside will give the conspiracy theorists something to talk about, but the fact remains that Los Blancos got the job done. Again.

It’s just what they do, time after time, and whether it’s their robust mentality or the fragile mentality of their opponents that sees them through is a moot point.

Real Madrid will win the Champions League again

They’re the Kings of the European Cup/Champions League, and they can add to their trophy haul in the competition next month, something former super agent, Jon Smith, believes they will do.

“It’s probably going to be Real Madrid that win the Champions League final because it’s sort of in their DNA. This is their competition and it’s almost like General Franco organised it!” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“There were teams that used to turn up at Anfield years ago and they’d walk onto the pitch past the ‘Welcome to Anfield’ sign which was there to intimidate them.

“I think the Champions League is there to intimidate every other team apart from Real Madrid. It’s quite bizarre, isn’t it?

“For example, they were halfway through the second half of their semi-final against Bayern and their legs completely went – and yet they still ended up winning it.

“They always find a way, don’t they?

“I am a huge fan of what’s happened at Dortmund this year mind you, and I’d like to see Dortmund win because I think they kind of deserve it this year. They’ve done so well.

“However, I’m struggling to see past Real Madrid on this occasion.

“You know if it was Real Madrid vs Dortmund in a league over the course of time, I’d back Dortmund, but in a one-off game and considering the size of the occasion… my heart and head combined tell me that it’s probably gonna be Real Madrid.”

Dortmund aren’t likely to accept the majority belief that they’re just there at Wembley to make up the numbers, and as they showed against Paris Saint-Germain, they’re perfectly capable of defending for their lives against opposition with pace and power all over the pitch.

Whether that will be enough to see them spring another surprise will be known in due course.

Should Real Madrid emerge victorious yet again, clubs have got to sit down and work out what it is they need to do to topple them from their perch.

Even when they’re not playing well, Carlo Ancelotti’s side seem to have the strength of character to ride out the storm and then hit teams where it hurts.

Whether you’re a fan of the club or not, you have to admire their cojones.