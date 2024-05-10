Ricardo Pereira urges Leicester to agree deal with goal machine

Leicester City have gained promotion to the Premier League after winning the Championship.

The Foxes only spent one season in the second tier of English football after their relegation.

The former Premier League champions outclassed all their opponents in the Championship and won it by earning 97 points.

However, the Foxes have one thing to be concerned about as they prepare to embark on their Premier League journey again.

Their leading goal scorer Jamie Vardy’s contract is about to expire soon and the club should do everything in their power to make sure that the striker stays at the club.

The former England international scored 20 goals this season to take Leicester back to the Premier League.

One of the club’s captains, Ricardo Pereira, wants the Foxes to keep hold of the experienced striker as they would need his quality and experience next season in the top flight.

“He’s an important player with history here,” Ricardo said, as reported by Leicestershire Live.

“Everybody loves him. He’s an experienced player who will help the young lads who haven’t played in the Premier League yet. It’s important to have him. So let’s see what happens.”

Vardy has previously won the Golden Boot in the Premier League during his spell in England’s top division.

The striker has shown what it takes to perform at the top level. It remains to be seen if he can do the same again, this time at the age of 37.

During his illustrious career, Vardy has received many offers and opportunities to leave the club and join a team with better chances of challenging for silverware.

But the prolific striker has remained loyal to his team and once again guided them to success.

Leicester City have the perfect captain in Vardy

Vardy invited other club captains Marc Albrighton and Ricardo Pereira to lift the Championship trophy with him.

The striker is not only a great player but also someone who knows how to keep the squad happy and together.

Under the leadership of Enzo Maresca, it will be exciting to see how Leicester perform in the Premier League.