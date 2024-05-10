Tottenham in pole position to sign £38m winger with 19 goals this season

In order to keep their best players at the club, Leeds United must gain promotion to the Premier League.

Some of their players have attracted interest from Europe’s elite clubs but they face uncertain future at Elland Road since Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League is still not confirmed.

The Whites failed to take advantage of their form throughout the season and suffered a dip in form in the final two months to surrender their lead to Leicester City and Ipswich.

Leeds attacker Crysencio Summerville is the player who is attracting the most interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham, Liverpool, Napoli and Juventus have been reported as the teams willing to make a move for the Dutch player.

Tottenham, among many other teams, may try to take advantage of the situation and try to recruit Summerville from Leeds.

Spurs are reportedly leading the race to sign the pacey attacker as they have one edge over other interested teams.

According to Sport.fr, Newcastle United and Tottenham are indeed interested in signing the player and they hold genuine interest.

The Championship Player of the Season is bound to attract interest from all directions as he stood head and shoulders above all the players in the Championship.

A report in Leeds United News claims that the Dutch attacker shares the same agent as former Spurs defender Clement Lenglet.

Summerville is represented by Wasserman, who have worked with Tottenham before and this may give Spurs the edge to complete the deal.

Tottenham target is aiming for Premier League return

Leeds will attempt to hold onto the player who is largely considered as their finest player, despite his contract expiring at Elland Road in 2026, but they are aware that this will be challenging given the increasing interest in him.

The 22-year-old has had a fantastic season for the Whites, going above and beyond any other player to help their cause.

He would now be hoping to take Leeds back to the Premier League.