Video: Jurgen Klopp drops the F-bomb ahead of his Liverpool press conference

Jurgen Klopp, as ever, had gathered media eating out of the palm of his hand before his press conference for the Aston Villa game.

The German was late to arrive and gave his apologies whilst making his way to his seat on the podium.

After a quip from one reporter that it was the second time in two weeks (that Klopp was late), the Liverpool manager responded with a one-liner that had the media in stitches.

“To be honest, who gives a f**k,” was his hilarious response.

Pictures from Sky Sports