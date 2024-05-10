It’s been a season of ups and downs for West Ham, but one of their star players has opened up on how moving to the Premier League has been a “dream” of his.

David Moyes will have been delighted with the form of Mohammed Kudus this season, the Ghanaian posting figures of 13 goals and five assists from his debut campaign in England, per WhoScored.

Technical director, Tim Steidten, who Moyes doesn’t necessarily appear to be a fan of, deserves huge credit for being able to get a deal for the 23-year-old over the line, along with sealing the capture of his former Ajax team-mate, Edson Alvarez.

Mo Kudus says it was a “dream” to play in the Premier League

“I’ve enjoyed it [first season in England]. Everyone around [the Club] has helped me settle well, so it has been a nice experience. I’ve been here almost a full season now, but I still have a lot more to show and I believe this is just the beginning,” Kudus said to the official West Ham website.

“I followed my gut and dream to move here and believed I was ready. When I decided to make this move to the best league in the world, I knew I was ready to take that step and I wanted to test myself. There have been ups and downs throughout the season, but I know there are more ways to improve my game. I’ve definitely announced myself here and I am happy that it has gone in that direction for the first season.”

There are apparently rumblings of a release clause in the player’s contract that are doing the rounds, though nothing has been said officially about the existence of one.

The Hammers faithful will be beside themselves if Kudus is allowed to slip through their fingers after just one season, and expected new man in charge, Julen Lopetegui, doesn’t get a chance to work with him at all.