Exclusive: West Ham ready to offer €25m for 17-goal La Liga striker

West Ham are among several clubs interested in Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri who could be the first signing for incoming Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui.

The Spanish coach is set to take over from David Moyes ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, reports Sky Sports, and the 57-year-old is interested in one of his former players in En-Nesyri. The pair worked together at Sevilla between 2020 and 2022 with great success as the La Liga side won the 2020 Europa League.

With a contract expiring in Spain in 2025, the Morocco star could be sold this summer and there is interest from the Premier League in the form of West Ham United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that West Ham are ready to make an offer of around €25m as the striker is being considered as a potential replacement for Michail Antonio, who is currently 34.

Unai Emery and Eddie Howe also appreciate En-Nesyri but their interest is not as strong as West Ham’s.

West Ham eye Youssef En-Nesyri move ahead of the summer transfer window

West Ham have been linked to En-Nesyri for some time but their chances have increased given that Lopetegui has already worked with the Morocco international.

The 26-year-old is likely to leave Sevilla this summer as the player is yet to respond to their latest three-year contract offer with a salary increase due to the interest of several clubs.

The La Liga star has scored 17 goals this season in all competitions and with West Ham in need of a forward, En-Nesyri would be a good fit for the Hammers as a new era at the London club is set to begin.