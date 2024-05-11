Jamie Carragher has opened up on the Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund and has given his thoughts on his initial move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are on track for their worst-ever Premier League season as they currently sit eighth in the table after being leapfrogged by Chelsea last weekend.

Erik ten Hag’s side were humbled at Selhurst Park on Monday night, losing 4-0 against a Crystal Palace side who had previously struggled in front of goal.

This is an issue that Manchester United themselves have struggled with, scoring only 52 league goals so far this campaign, 36 behind top-of-the-table Arsenal.

It looked like their striker issues were fixed when Rasmus Hojlund bagged his first Premier League goal on Boxing Day as he would then go on a good goal-scoring run.

But that has quickly dried up with the Danish forward scoring only once in his last seven league games.

Speaking on the Stick to Football Podcast, former Liverpool defender Carragher claimed that Hojlund should have got more experience elsewhere before moving to Manchester.

“I feel a bit sorry for Hojlund, he’s a young lad, the jump he has made is probably a bit too much for him to start with,” Carragher said as transcribed by Manchester Evening News.

“He should have gone somewhere else for two years then to United maybe. I just feel sorry for him.”