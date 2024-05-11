50m Brazilian winger has been offered to Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the opportunity to sign former Premier League and current Barcelona winger Raphinha in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has scored 19 goals and added 24 assists in 85 appearances for Barcelona since he joined the club from Leeds United in a deal worth £55 million.

And despite his impressive first campaign, the Brazilian international has only managed to register 15 starts in La Liga this term. This is mainly due to the breakout of one of the world’s most promising wonderkids Lamine Yamal.

Nevertheless, Raphinha is still a good talent in his own right and as a result he has several teams vying for his signature.

Barcelona are aware of the potential for a lucrative deal from Saudi Arabia, yet Raphinha’s disinterest in a move to the Middle East shuts down that avenue for now. The possibility of a return to England lingers, with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United among the clubs linked to the player, as per a report from Mundo Deportivo.

As Barcelona grapple with financial strains, significant player sales are imperative for their financial stability next season.

Raphinha would be a good addition for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur’s recent struggles in the Champions League race underscore the need for quality additions, potentially making Raphinha an attractive prospect. The winger is certainly capable of playing in the Premier League as he proved for Leeds United where he registered a whopping 29 goal contributions in two campaigns under Marcelo Bielsa’s instructions.

Barcelona’s recurrent financial woes necessitate substantial fees for outgoing players, with reports from TBR Football indicating a price tag exceeding the £50 million mark.