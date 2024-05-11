AC Milan eye up summer move for Spurs defender

Emerson Royal is reportedly on the radar of AC Milan after falling out of favour in North London.

With just three Premier League games left to play, it looks like Ange Postecoglou’s side are set to miss out on the Champions League spots as they currently sit seven points behind fourth-place Aston Villa.

That challenge is even more daunting considering that they still have to play Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Tuesday.

After such a promising start to the season, Spurs fans will no doubt be disappointed with their overall standing but will be optimistic about their immediate future regardless.

The Australian manager has built a strong foundation under his side, with his defence finally starting to look more settled.

The arrival of Mickey van de Ven has been a game-changer for the North London club with his exceptional speed allowing Postecoglou to play an aggressive high line.

AC Milan interested in Emerson Royal

As a result of this new-look defence, it has pushed several players to the fringes of the squad with Emerson Royal the perfect example of this.

The 25-year-old has struggled to break into the starting line-up, making only 11 league starts so far this campaign.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport AC Milan are interested in the signing of the full-back although they may not be willing to pay the reported £26 million.