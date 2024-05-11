Arsenal face massive disappointment in summer chase for top target

Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal board are set to face huge disappointment in their summer chase for one of their top transfer targets.

The Gunners are still just about in with a shout of winning the English Premier League title for the first time in 20 years, but it will take Man City having to draw against either Tottenham Hotspur or West Ham United, and Arsenal winning all of their games for the North Londoners to emerge victorious.

Were Arteta’s men to trip up against Man United on Sunday or at home to Everton on the following Sunday, the title will head to the Etihad Stadium for a record-breaking fourth successive occassion.

Zubimendi to stay at Real Sociedad

Regardless of what happens this season, attention will quickly turn to the summer transfer market.

With the European Championship, Copa America and the Olympics all taking centre-stage, the earlier that transfers can be arranged and agreed the better.

One player that Arsenal would’ve been hopeful of landing is Real Sociedad’s excellent midfielder, Martin Zubimendi.

However, as 90Min report, La Real’s manager, Imanol Alguacil, has no doubts whatsoever that the player will remain with the club for next season.

“Martin Zubimendi wants to stay here and for sure he will stay with us at Real Sociedad next season. I have no doubts, he’s staying with us,” Alguacil is quoted as saying by the outlet.

It’s well known that the player does have a release clause in his contract, believed to be around the €60m mark, and that can be easily paid by the Gunners.

However, just because a club can meet a valuation and therefore they get to talk to a player because his current club are unable to do a thing about it, it doesn’t necessarily follow that they’ll be able to land the player.

In this instance, it would merely give Arsenal the chance to make their pitch to Zubimendi, and he’s fully within his rights to turn them down.

Alguacil is counting on it.