Arsenal star admits he could depart the club in the summer

Kieran Tierney has admitted that if things stay the same at Arsenal he is likely to depart in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Scottish international is currently out on loan at La Liga side Real Sociedad after being sidelined by Mikel Arteta for the majority of last season.

Tierney was a mainstay in the Gunners squad and was pivotal to not just the Spanish manager’s defence but his attacking approach, especially in his first year at the club.

But after the arrival of Oleksander Zinchenko last campaign, the 26-year-old saw his starting minutes in the league drop dramatically with Arteta opting for a left-back who was capable of inverting and overloading the middle of the park.

This alongside the signing of Jurrien Timber, signalled the beginning of the end for Tierney as he was shipped out on loan at the start of this season.

Speaking in an interview with The Athletic, th defender admitted that if things stay the same way upon his return to North London that he will most likely depart.

“Look at the squad depth in that position now. They have [Oleksandr] Zinchenko, [Jurrien] Timber, [Takehiro] Tomiyasu, [Jakub] Kiwior. Four players can play there.” He said.

“So if I go back and it’s the same as before then I’m not silly, I know the chances are I’ll be leaving.