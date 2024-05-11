Arsenal are interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the finest midfielders in European football and they are keen on securing his services according to Fichajes.

The midfielder is reportedly valued at €80 million and Arsenal want him to partner Declan Rice at the heart of the midfield. De Jong is exceptional when it comes to controlling the tempo of the game. He will add technical ability, creativity, and composure to the side.

Thomas Partey has had his fair share of injury problems this season and he will need to be replaced in the near future. Jorginho is past his peak as well.

Signing a central midfielder should be one of Arsenal’s priorities heading into the summer transfer window and the Dutch international midfielder would be a quality acquisition. He is a proven performer at the highest level and he has the ability to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

Arsenal could use someone like Frenkie De Jong

Arsenal have put together an excellent squad but they will need to improve if they want to compete with the likes of Manchester City on a regular basis. Someone like De Jong could transform them in the midfield and help them push for major trophies consistently.

It will be interesting to see if the player is open to a move to the North London club. He has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well.

Barcelona are going through financial difficulties and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they decide to cash in on the Dutch international if a substantial offer is presented. Arsenal have the financial muscle to tempt the Spanish club into selling the player. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.