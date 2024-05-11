Aston Villa chief Monchi holds talks about signing Man City flop

Although the 2023/24 season still hasn’t finished, Aston Villa are already talking to player representatives ahead of the new campaign.

Unai Emery’s side are likely to be in the Champions League next season, and to that end, working smartly now could pay dividends once the summer transfer window opens for business.

Villa in for Iheanacho

The last thing that the Midlands-based outfit need is to be scratching around in the latter part of the window looking for the players to pad out their squad.

To that end, Football Insider have noted that president of football operations, Monchi, has already spoken to the agents of Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho.

Still only 27 years of age, the player’s contract expires at the end of June and it’s believed that he will refuse all attempts by the Foxes to keep him.

That opens up the possibility of a free transfer to Villa, who clearly see something in the player that they can work with.