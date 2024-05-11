Galatasaray’s attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, currently on loan at Aston Villa, has hinted at his intention to make a return to Serie A for the upcoming season.

The Italian international joined Aston Villa on a loan deal last summer, with the Birmingham-based club having the option to buy him for €27 million.

However, Villa have opted not to exercise this option, paving the way for Zaniolo’s potential departure.

Despite his contract with Galatasaray running until 2027, recent reports suggest that Zaniolo is eyeing a move back to Italy.

Zaniolo tells friends he wants a move back to Italy

According to Football Insider, the 24-year-old has confided in his friends about his desire to join an Italian club during the summer transfer window.

He has enjoyed a successful time at Italy with Roma before, having featured in 128 games for the club, scoring 24 and assisting another 18.

Meanwhile, his spell at Aston Villa hasn’t been as fruitful as expected, with the midfielder starting in only 26% of the games.

Despite making 38 appearances across all competitions, he has predominantly featured as a substitute due to concerns about his injury history.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Zaniolo’s future remains uncertain, but it seems increasingly likely that he could be plying his trade once again in the Italian top flight next season.

Aston Villa are currently fighting for a place in the Champions League next season. They currently sit in the 4th place with 67 points. Tottenham are only 4 points behind them in 4th place, having closed the gap with a win against Burnley earlier today.

Aston Villa play Liverpool next and if they drop points, Spurs will find themselves close the gap further.