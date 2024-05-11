Exclusive: Barcelona closing in on World Cup winner says Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona are closing in on their first signing of the summer as the Catalan club are waiting to get the transfer of Real Betis’ Guido Rodríguez over the line.

The World Cup winner will leave the Seville-based club at the end of the season when his contract expires and already has a deal in place to move to Barcelona. The midfielder’s contract at Barca will be a two-year deal with the Spanish giants having the option to extend it by a further season.

However, no contract can be signed until Barcelona find out their financial fair play situation as the Catalan team still have major financial issues, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Once this is complete, Barca will complete the deal for Rodríguez, a move Xavi has already given his seal of approval to.

The Argentina star will leave Real Betis after spending the last four years at the club, making 171 appearances for the La Liga side and winning Copa del Rey in 2022.

Barcelona are close to completing Guido Rodríguez deal

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on Barcelona’s attempt to sign Real Betis’ Guido Rodríguez this summer.

“Guido Rodríguez will leave Real Betis at the end of the season and has a verbal agreement to join Barcelona. Barca started contact with the player around March with Xavi approving a move for the Argentina star ahead of the summer transfer window. Barcelona are well informed about everything regarding Rodríguez and have had direct contact with the player,” the transfer journalist says.

“Rodríguez will receive a two-year contract at the Catalan club with the option to extend it by a further year. Everything is ready to go to complete the transfer; however, nothing can be signed formally until Barcelona find out their financial fair play situation. Here We Go will come soon once this is sorted.”