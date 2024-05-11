Bayern Munich turn to surprise name in their hour of need

After a season of disappointment, Bayern Munich have also had to accept that, perhaps, being manager of the storied Bavarian institution perhaps doesn’t have the cachet it once did.

To this point, Bayern have had to swallow hard as firstly Xabi Alonso showed no interest in coaching his former club despite being heavily linked to the role in the media.

Former manager, Julian Nagelsmann, was next in line to apparently be considered and he decided to continue with the German national team.

Bayern turn to Hansi Flick

Then Ralf Rangnick appeared to have accepted to taking over from Thomas Tuchel, only to backtrack at the 11th hour to stay in his current position with Austria.

With nowhere really to go and time running out for Bayern to have someone in place, it appears that they’ve turned back to another former coach in Hansi Flick.

Sky Germany have reported on X (formerly Twitter) that he is a concrete choice and there is interest on his side too.

?Excl. News Hansi #Flick | His return to FC Bayern is now a concrete topic. Bayern wants him. First talks have started! Flick is fundamentally ready for the return. Bayern is also considering other options, just to be prepared.

Flick left his role with the club to go on and manage the German national team, but he became the first Die Mannschaft coach in history to be sacked, after a string of poor performances and results.

That was in September 2023 and he hasn’t worked since. It isn’t clear if that’s because it was his personal choice or he couldn’t get work.

However, it’s clear that he has a reputation that he desperately needs to rebuild, and Bayern need a manager that can turn around the squad after they failed to land the Bundesliga for the first time in over a decade.

The pressure will be on Flick’s shoulders from the get-go if he decides to enter the Lion’s den, but he enjoyed a wonderful spell at the Allianz Arena before.

Whose to say that he can’t do so again…