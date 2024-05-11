Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Chelsea and Manchester United are keen on signing the 22-year-old French winger and they will have to pay a fee of around £50 million. According to TeamTalk, Palace are willing to accept a fee of around £50 million without bonuses for their prized asset. However, the Eagles will hold out for an overall package of around £65 million for the Frenchman.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea and Manchester United are willing to pay that kind of money for the player.

There is no doubt that the Frenchman is one of the most talented young attackers in the league right now. Despite starting just 12 league games this season because of injury problems, Olise has found the back of the net nine times and has picked up four assists along the way.

Recently, he scored a brace against Manchester United. He has the ability to compete at the highest level and he could develop into a top class player with the right guidance.

Man United and Chelsea need Michael Olise

Manchester United need a quality attacker like him, and they should do everything in their power to get the deal done. Players like Jadon Sancho and Antony could be on their way out of the club after underwhelming performances. Manchester United need to bring in a quality winger and Olise would be a superb addition.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can fend off the competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea and sign the player.

The Blues need to bring in attacking reinforcements as well and Olise could prove to be an upgrade on players like Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk. The Frenchman will be tempted to join clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea. They could provide him with the platform to compete at a higher level and push for trophies. It remains to be seen where he ends up.