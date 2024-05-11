Chelsea ace backed by Mauricio Pochettino to make England Euro 2024 squad

Chelsea’s victory over Forest at the City Ground not only marked a crucial win in their Premier League campaign but also witnessed the triumphant return of Reece James after a lengthy injury hiatus.

The 24-year-old right-back’s cameo appearance, albeit just over 10 minutes, left a lasting impact on the pitch and garnered praise from pundits and his manager alike.

Jamie Redknapp, speaking on Sky Sports, couldn’t contain his admiration for James’ contribution. The pinpoint cross delivered by James to assist Jackson’s winning goal epitomised his quality, showcasing his ability to influence the game even in a short span of time.

“That is fantastic from Reece James. The keeper tries to read it, but the weight of the cross is just crying out to be headed into the net. It’s almost like we’ve forgotten how good he is, because if you remembered, you wouldn’t have let him have that much space. He just lifts a delicious cross.”

Redknapp’s assertion that James’ skill might have been momentarily forgotten speaks volumes about the impact the young talent possesses when fully fit and on the field.

Mauricio Pochettino backs Chelsea star Reece James to be called up for England for Euro 2024

Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea’s manager, echoed Redknapp’s sentiments, lauding James’ return and hinting at his potential inclusion in England’s squad for Euro 2024. Pochettino’s acknowledgment of James’ leadership role within the team underscores the significance of his return not only for Chelsea but also for the national team’s aspirations.

“It’s unlucky there are only two games ahead and it’s one week. He is our captain. We all love him,” he told Daily Mail.

“We will see whether he will be fit and have a chance of making the Euros. He is doing well in the training sessions. If his coach in the national team believes he can cope with the competition, I think he will be ready.”

As the Premier League season enters its final stages, Chelsea finds themselves in a tense battle for European spots. With only two matches remaining, every point becomes pivotal, and the return of key players like James injects much-needed confidence and composure into the squad.