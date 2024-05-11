Crystal Palace announced on Friday that Will Hughes, Jeffrey Schlupp and Joel Ward have all extended their contracts at the club but the Eagles are unlikely to keep hold of Michael Olise and others ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The London club confirmed on Friday that the trio have penned new deals at Selhurst Park until 2025, which is a big boost for Oliver Glasner as they are all senior figures within his squad. The Austrian coach has done a brilliant job since taking over at Palace mid-season and will look to improve on that during the next campaign.

The Eagles boss will look to bring in new players over the summer but will Crystal Palace hold on to a key trio within their team?

According to Fabrizio Romano, he can see Michael Olise and Marc Guehi leaving Palace but is not sure what the future holds for Eberechi Eze as there are interested clubs in the three talented stars.

Crystal Palace will find it hard to keep hold of Michael Olise and other stars

“Crystal Palace will add players to their squad before the 2024/25 season but they will also want to keep their best stars. I don’t think it will be easy for them to keep all of their top players as Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi are attracting interest,” Fabrizio Romano wrote in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing.

“For Olise, I expect a summer move with many clubs interested; the same for Marc Guehi who’s on the list of several clubs. When it comes to Eze, we will have to see what happens over the summer.”

Crystal Palace cannot afford to lose all three players this summer and maybe even two will hamper next season. However, one of the trio will very likely leave as the Eagles will use the big transfer fee to fund a rebuild at Selhurst Park.