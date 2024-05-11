Video: David Moyes gets fabulous send-off from West Ham fans

David Moyes has certainly had his critics whilst in charge of West Ham, however, the Scot was given a rapturous send-off by Hammers fans that had stayed behind in their thousands after the Luton game to pay tribute to him.

The signs were ominous when the Hatters took an early lead which they held until half-time.

The East Londoners were much better in the second-half, however, and ran out worthy winners.

Moyes accepted the adulation from the London Stadium terraces whilst making his way around the ground on a lap of honour.

The London Stadium gives David Moyes a big farewell after West Ham beat Luton 3-1 ??? pic.twitter.com/0bnlJiaPxb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 11, 2024

David Moyes waves goodbye to West Ham fans for the last time. ? Twice he swept into a club in peril, twice saved them from drop, imbued team with spirit to become European regulars & won first major trophy in 43 years. West Ham's best modern manager. ??pic.twitter.com/YKRQjl5hoJ — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) May 11, 2024

Pictures from Sky Sports News and Men in Blazers official X account