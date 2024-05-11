Video: David Moyes gets fabulous send-off from West Ham fans

David Moyes has certainly had his critics whilst in charge of West Ham, however, the Scot was given a rapturous send-off by Hammers fans that had stayed behind in their thousands after the Luton game to pay tribute to him.

The signs were ominous when the Hatters took an early lead which they held until half-time.

The East Londoners were much better in the second-half, however, and ran out worthy winners.

Moyes accepted the adulation from the London Stadium terraces whilst making his way around the ground on a lap of honour.

Pictures from Sky Sports News and Men in Blazers official X account

