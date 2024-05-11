Everton could be lining up move to sign Leicester City striker

Although Leicester City have only just been promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, one of their players could well be looking to pastures new over the summer.

The Foxes were pegged back towards the latter stages of the Championship season but they were, in truth, head and shoulders above many of their English second-tier opponents.

Despite this, Kelechi Iheanacho may not be too happy at the club.

Everton could sign Iheanacho

Former Everton CEO, Keith Wyness, speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, believes that a move could be afoot, and to his former club potentially.

“There will have been discussions about his future behind the scenes and both sides may be close,” he said.

“He could be trying to put fan pressure on the board. All these little things aren’t a coincidence, there is usually something going on behind the scenes.

“I think he can do a big job for Premier League sides, he’s someone I’d keep an eye on.

“I know Everton have been interested in him, and he’s got the ability to get a good move in the Premier League.”

Iheanacho is still only 27 years of age, and has a number of seasons left in the game. With his contract up at the end of June, he therefore represents a reasonable hire for any teams that are interested in his services.

Everton may need to get creative in terms of their accounting in order to be able to afford the front man, but with five goals in 10 Championship starts (WhoScored), he could well be a value for money hire.