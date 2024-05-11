Howe doesn’t want Newcastle board to complete transfer deal

This summer looks as if it’s going to be another hugely important one for Newcastle United.

It’s fair to say that the 2023/24 campaign probably hasn’t gone as well as the Magpies expected, though the club’s incredibly poor luck with injuries throughout the season is a genuine reason for where the club currently find themselves.

Eddie Howe will need to revitalise his squad across the summer, and how much the club are able to do in the transfer market will depend on just how deep the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s pockets are, notwithstanding that Newcastle will have to keep within the bounds of Financial Fair Play.

Eddie Howe doesn’t want Newcastle to sell Isak or Guimaraes

That could lead to PIF considering cashing in on one of their big stars, however, Howe was quoted in the Daily Mail as firing a warning to the board not to sell either Alexander Isak or Bruno Guimaraes.

“I’m planning for them (Isak and Guimaraes) to be here. All my planning is with them in the squad. We’re looking to build a squad and a really successful team and, to do that, we don’t want to sell our best players. That is hugely important for us, it will knock us back some considerable distance because we would have to start again,” Howe said.

If the club are able to keep hold of the pair as well as bringing in one or two other signings to complement what Newcastle already have in situ, as long as there’s no more injury problems into 2024/25, the Magpies could become a real force in the Premier League once again.