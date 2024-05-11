Jordan Henderson’s future at Ajax is now in doubt

Liverpool legend Jordan Henderson’s future at Ajax hangs in the balance just six months after joining the Dutch club.

The English midfielder made a high-profile move to Ajax in January, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract after departing from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq.

Despite initially being named captain at Ajax, Henderson’s tenure with the Eredivisie side could be short-lived.

Recent developments suggest that Ajax’s failure to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League, coupled with the potential risk of missing out on the Europa League, has placed financial strain on the club.

The Athletic reports that Ajax may be forced to offload some of their highest earners, including Henderson, to alleviate their financial burdens.

Although the club is reluctant to part ways with key assets, the financial implications of their situation may necessitate tough decisions.

Henderson, who earns €90,000 per week, ranks among the top earners at Ajax alongside Steven Bergwijn, who earns €88,000 per week.

Despite their significant contributions, Ajax might consider cashing in on these players to mitigate their financial challenges.

The 33-year-old midfielder’s brief stint with Al-Ettifaq ended disappointingly, with his contract mutually terminated after just six months.

Henderson made 19 appearances across the Saudi Pro League and the King’s Cup this season, but his time in Saudi Arabia was marred by underwhelming performances.

While Henderson’s arrival at Ajax initially sparked excitement among fans, his on-field contributions have failed to meet expectations.

Despite his jersey becoming the fastest-selling in the club’s history, Henderson’s impact in Eredivisie matches has been limited, making just seven appearances for Ajax.

As Ajax grapples with financial uncertainty, Henderson’s future at the club remains uncertain.

Whether he will stay and help Ajax navigate their challenges or seek opportunities elsewhere in the upcoming transfer window remains to be seen.