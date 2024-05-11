‘I feel…’ – Jorginho hints at the future of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

The Italian midfielder has hinted at the future of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal after he signed a contract extension earlier this week.

Jorginho switched allegiances in London in January of last year, swapping Arsenal for Chelsea in a frequently travelled yet still controversial move.

Although some Arsenal fans were a bit disappointed in the deal at the time, the 32-year-old has proved to be a valuable asset for Arteta’s side, bringing much-needed experience and leadership to a young side.

This season especially, due to the absence of Thomas Partey through injury, Jorginho has found the perfect role at the base of midfield alongside the athletic Declan Rice.

Jorginho on Mikel Arteta’s future

There has been a lot of speculation about his future at the club, with several rumours linking him with a move away due to his age but these were quickly put to bed when Arsenal announced that he had signed a contract extension.

The midfielder was asked about the future of his manager, Arteta, and hinted that he could commit his future to the club further.

“I feel that he could stay way longer,” he said via ESPN.

“I feel he feels good here and I honestly don’t see him going. It is really important for the club for him to stay because him with [technical director] Edu and the board, the whole club, they created something special. I don’t believe he wants to go as well.”