Video: Josko Gvardiol breaks the deadlock with spectacular finish

Josko Gvardiol has given Manchester City the lead after just 13 minutes in their crucial clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

With Pep Guardiola battling it out with Mikel Arteta at the top of the table, every single game at this stage of the season holds an incredible amount of tension.

Although it may look easy on paper, an away trip to Marco Silva’s side is anything but as both Liverpool and Arsenal have found out already.

But the tension that came with the game was released inside the opening 15 minutes thanks to Gvaridol who slotted into the bottom corner after a spectacular run.

🚨🚨| GOAL: GVARDIOL GIVES CITY THE LEAD!! Fulham 0-1 Man City pic.twitter.com/9wd9aD8GLD — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) May 11, 2024

Video courtesy of Bein Sports.