Leeds hoping to offload four players regardless of promotion

Leeds United head into the lottery of the Championship Play-Offs against Norwich City, hoping to emerge victorious and then beat one of either West Brom or Southampton in the final.

In so doing, they would join Leicester City in going straight back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and cement Daniel Farke’s status of being the main man when it comes to getting teams up from the English second-tier.

Quartet to leave Elland Road?

Regardless of whether they do go up or not, it appears that there are four players that the club would like to offload this summer.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), the club are hopeful that the quartet of Diego Llorente, Marc Roca, Max Wober and Jack Harrison have done enough during their various loan spells to get themselves moves away.

That would free up some much needed funds in the kitty to allow Farke to go to work in the transfer market regardless of which division the all whites are in next season.