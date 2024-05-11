Whether or not Leeds are promoted to the Premier League for next season, one player is sure to leave the Elland Road outfit this summer.

The all whites need to firstly understand which division they will play their football in during 2024/25 before they can make definitive transfer plans.

Diego Llorente will leave Leeds permanently this summer

Clearly, their budget will be much reduced if they’re playing in the Championship as opposed to the English top-flight, and that may require them to shed more players from the squad than they might like.

However, as Il Messaggero report, Diego Llorente will be joining Roma regardless, after his appearance clause was triggered which ensured that his loan will become a permanent move.

Earning a reported £28k per week (Salary Sport), getting Llorente’s wages off the books will clearly be more of a help than a hindrance to the all whites.

That’s because it will free up some more space in the kitty, allowing Leeds to bring in another player or two.