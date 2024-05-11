£28k-a-week Leeds player will leave Elland Road this summer

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Whether or not Leeds are promoted to the Premier League for next season, one player is sure to leave the Elland Road outfit this summer.

The all whites need to firstly understand which division they will play their football in during 2024/25 before they can make definitive transfer plans.

Diego Llorente will leave Leeds permanently this summer

Clearly, their budget will be much reduced if they’re playing in the Championship as opposed to the English top-flight, and that may require them to shed more players from the squad than they might like.

However, as Il Messaggero report, Diego Llorente will be joining Roma regardless, after his appearance clause was triggered which ensured that his loan will become a permanent move.

More Stories / Latest News
Aston Villa chief Monchi holds talks about signing Man City flop
Howe doesn’t want Newcastle board to complete transfer deal
Video: Willy Boly’s towering header gives Forest equaliser against Chelsea

Earning a reported £28k per week (Salary Sport), getting Llorente’s wages off the books will clearly be more of a help than a hindrance to the all whites.

That’s because it will free up some more space in the kitty, allowing Leeds to bring in another player or two.

More Stories Daniel Farke Diego Llorente

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.