Leicester City could now be forced to sell player for £35m despite promotion

Leicester City’s triumphant return to the Premier League has been marred by financial concerns, casting a shadow over their celebrated promotion from the Championship.

Despite their recent Championship title win, the club finds itself facing the harsh realities of complying with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), which are notoriously stringent.

The Foxes reported a staggering pre-tax loss of £89.7m for the 2022/23 season, sparking fears about their financial stability upon rejoining the top flight. The specter of Nottingham Forest and Everton, both of whom encountered difficulties navigating these regulations, looms large over Leicester City as they seek to avoid a similar fate of points deductions on their return to the top-flight.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has shed light on the predicament facing the club, suggesting that they may be compelled to part ways with one of their prized assets to meet the demands of the PSR. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, a standout player in Leicester’s ranks, has emerged as a potential casualty of the club’s financial woes.

Despite Dewsbury-Hall’s expressed desire to remain at his boyhood club Leicester City, the club’s precarious financial situation may force their hand in considering offers for the talented midfielder.

Leicester City could cash in on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and make £35 million “pure profit” this summer

Jacobs explains that Dewsbury-Hall falls into the category of a “pure-profit player,” making him a tempting target for potential suitors such as Manchester United and Arsenal.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Leicester are going to have to sell despite coming up to the Premier League, and they might have to still sell relatively fast.

“And this is where Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; a pure-profit player, as it’s known, is maybe somebody that the club feel at the right number they have to sacrifice even though the player has said publicly that he’s got no intention of leaving.”

Jacobs also revealed that Manchester United, along with Brentford and Brighton, interested in signing the midfielder and could be available for around £35 million.

The 25-year-old has been instrumental in helping the Foxes win the Championship this season having contributed by scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists for Enzo Maresca’s side.