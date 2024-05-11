Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The Uruguayan international has been heavily criticised for his mediocre finishing this season and he has been linked with clubs like Barcelona. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to sell him in the summer.

According to Fichajes, they have already set an asking price for the Uruguayan international and any club hoping to sign him will have to pay around €85 million.

Nunez might have failed to convert his goalscoring opportunities consistently, but he has been quite effective for Liverpool scoring 18 goals in all competitions. He has picked up 13 assists along the way as well.

There is no doubt that the former Benfica star is a top quality player, who is going through a rough patch. He has the potential to develop into a world class forward with the right guidance. Ideally, Liverpool should look to be patient with him. The striker is still only 24, and there is plenty of room for him to grow.

Will Liverpool sacrifice Darwin Nunez for a new striker?

On the other hand, Liverpool are in desperate need of a reliable goalscorer and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they decided to cash in on Nunez and sign a poacher in the summer. They have been overly dependent on Mohamed Salah for goals and the Egyptian is nearing the end of his contract at the club. Signing a reliable goalscorer will be a priority for the club.

It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to pay €85 million for the South American. It might come across as a premium right now but Nunez has incredible potential and he could end up justifying the outlay in the coming seasons.