Once again in the 2023/24 season, West Ham have enjoyed the remarkable talents of Brazilian artisan, Lucas Paqueta.

It was thought that he might move to Man City last summer, but a betting scandal that enveloped the player put paid to that.

Paqueta enjoys watching Newcastle United

There’s still no news on whether Paqueta has done anything wrong, and it’s believed City are still waiting in the wings in the hope that they might be able to sign a player that is beautiful to watch.

In any case, Paqueta’s latest revelation might anger the Hammers faithful and they’ll help him to the London Stadium exit door themselves.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, the player admitted a fondness for Real Madrid and Newcastle United in particular.

He has a very good reason for doing so, however, as he enjoys watching their games the most thanks to having his friends, Vini Jr. and Bruno Guimaraes, playing for either side.