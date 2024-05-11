Luka Modric’s agent makes statement on Real Madrid legend’s future

The future of Real Madrid legend Luka Modric “will be clear next week”, according to the midfielder’s agent.

Modric, 38, has been a key player for the Spanish giants for over a decade, having made 530 appearances for the club since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012.

His contract is due to expire on June 30 when his trophy-laden career in Madrid could come to an end.

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner is not short of options, including – but not limited to – extending his stay at the Bernabeu, a big-money move to Saudi Arabia or retirement.

Agent Vlado Lemic revealed this week that nothing has yet been conclusively decided.

However, Lemic also hinted that a decision and an announcement would be arriving soon.

“So far there’s nothing clear about Modric’s future with Real Madrid,” said Lemic, as quoted by MARCA. “Next week things will be clearer for us.

“Real Madrid is Modric’s homeland and together we will decide what is best.”

Modric has won 25 trophies with Madrid and could move on to 26 on June 1 when his side take on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final.

He has featured in 10 of Madrid’s 12 Champions League matches so far this season, including two cameo appearances during the 4-3 aggregate win over Bayern Munich.

Regardless of what Modric decides this summer about his club career, he is expected to captain Croatia at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Croatia have been drawn in Group B alongside Spain, Italy and Albania.

Modric is Croatia’s most-capped player of all time, having represented his country on 174 occasions since making his senior international debut in 2006.