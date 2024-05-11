In the aftermath of Monday’s disappointing 4-0 defeat to the hands of Crystal Palace, the discourse surrounding Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United has intensified.

While Ineos, the club’s owners, have yet to clarify their stance, calls for change have grown louder among fans and pundits alike.

Despite the mounting pressure, Ten Hag finds solace in the precedent set by Mikel Arteta’s tenure at Arsenal. Arteta, who endured a challenging start having finished 8th in his first two campaigns as the Gunners boss, eventually turned the tide, highlighting the importance of patience in managerial transitions.

In a sport where instant results often overshadow long-term visions, Ten Hag appeals for understanding of the constraints and challenges he has faced this season.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag responds to critics

Responding to critics, Ten Hag defends his tenure, expressing no regrets about leaving Ajax for Manchester United in 2022. His resolve reflects a steadfast commitment to his vision and belief in the potential of the club.

He added: “I see some comments they don’t, either they don’t have any knowledge of football or they don’t have any knowledge about managing a football team or they just aren’t up to it. I think there are many people who see the problems and they are patient,” via the MEN.

Meanwhile, Arteta, a fellow manager in the Premier League, lends his support to Ten Hag, praising his coaching prowess and advocating for more time to implement his strategies at Old Trafford.

He stated to the Independent: “I can only talk about what I think about him as a coach. He’s an excellent coach. I admire his teams, both Ajax and United. I know what he’s trying to do, I know how he does it, I know how difficult it is to prepare against him, so I have huge respect for him.”