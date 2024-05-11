“To clarify…” – Mauricio Pochettino makes his feelings clear regarding his Chelsea future

Mauricio Pochettino seems to have come in for a fair amount of criticism this season, however, the Argentinian is beginning to show just how well his Chelsea team can play as he recovers players from injury and confidence continues to build.

The second half of the 2023/24 campaign has seen a vast improvement for the Blues when compared to the first half, and the win over Nottingham Forest was just another example of the winning mentality that Pochettino has started to instil in his young team.

Pochettino happy to stay at Chelsea

A couple of recent interviews given to the media appeared to show the manager suggesting that he could throw in the towel at the club and hinting – if you read between the lines – that all is not well behind the scenes.

After their City Ground heroics, however, Pochettino sought to clarify his thoughts on his future at the club.

?? Pochettino on his future: “To clarify, if the owner is happy with my job, we can continue. I am always a coach who is thinking long term”. “I still have one more year in my contract and I am thinking to be here”, told BBC. pic.twitter.com/dtC0GzOoIN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2024

Fabrizio Romano posted via X (formerly Twitter), the Argentinian’s words to the BBC.

“To clarify, if the owner is happy with my job, we can continue,” he was quoted as saying.

“I am always a coach who is thinking long term. I still have one more year in my contract and I am thinking to be here.”

That will certainly encourage the Blues faithful, who’ll arguably not want yet more managerial upheaval to go with the sackings of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, and the disastrous caretaker reign of club legend, Frank Lampard.

Club owner, Todd Boehly, needs to understand that he can’t just throw money at the situation time and time again and expect everything to just ‘work.’

It takes a good few years to build a team, a squad and a project, and the American really needs to take a longer-term view of what he actually wants to achieve whilst he owns the West London outfit.

If he decides that Pochettino has to go, what then? Who in their right mind would want to manage Chelsea under those circumstances?

At least the current incumbent appears to have offered an olive branch of sorts, and once everyone is around the negotiating table at the end of the season, everything can be thrashed out once and for all.