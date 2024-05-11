Newcastle are reportedly ready to move forward in the race for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as they prepare for a busy summer window.

The English goalkeeper has surprisingly dropped from Mikel Arteta’s line-up earlier in the season despite winning the Golden Glove Award last campaign.

Many fans did not consider Ramsdale to be an issue hence why eyebrows were raised when David Raya arrived at the club on a season-long loan from Brentford at the end of the window.

But after a huge amount of back and forth in regards to opinions on who is the better choice, the Spanish shot-stopper has established himself firmly as Arteta’s number one.

With his loan expected to be made permanent in the summer, the door is now open for Ramsdale to leave with several English clubs reportedly interested in his signature.

Newcastle eye Aaron Ramsdale

According to TBR Football, Newcastle are preparing to ‘step up their interest’ in the 25-year-old as they look to replace Nick Pope.

After boasting an impressive defensive record last season, Eddie Howe’s side have consistently leaked goals throughout the season, conceding 56 so far, which is double that of league leaders Arsenal.

Although the Gunners will be open to letting Ramsdale leave, the Magpies could face stiff competition from Premier League rivals with Chelsea also reportedly interested in his signature.

Howe will now prepare his side for their home clash with Brighton before travelling to Old Trafford on Wednesday for a titanic showdown against Manchester United.