Newcastle United could consider a transfer swap deal with Manchester United as part of the settlement for Dan Ashworth’s potential move.

In February, the Red Devils showed interest in appointing the Magpies’ sporting director, Dan Ashworth, for the same role at their club.

The Englishman expressed his desire to go to the club’s leadership and was subsequently placed on leave as negotiations between both clubs started.

Later in the same month, Newcastle officially confirmed Ashworth’s departure and placed him on a period of gardening leave.

However, the Magpies are reportedly seeking approximately £20 million in compensation for allowing their chief to depart, a sum that Manchester United is unwilling to meet.

Wyness hints at the possibility of a player swap deal as a potential solution.

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness criticised the negotiation tactics of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the new owner of Manchester United, in handling the ongoing saga.

Speaking on Football Insider‘s Insider Track podcast, Wyness stressed the inevitability of a negotiated settlement, indicating that both parties would ultimately reach a consensus.

The 66-year-old highlighted the common practice in football, where conflicts are typically resolved through compromises, suggesting that both sides would need to engage in one.

He said (via Football Insider):

“Man United are going to have to pay a negotiated settlement.

“At some stage, one side will blink and they’ll be in a room together – and they’ll hammer it out.

“It happens all the time in football. I can’t see why this is such a sticking point.

“Someone has to give, and someone has to take. That’s how the two clubs are going to get there.

“It could happen as part of something bigger, a player swap deal between the two clubs, possibly.

“It’s not abnormal to find a way around this problem, but Jim Ratcliffe is a newcomer.

“He’s got to get this done, and I’m surprised it hasn’t been done more quickly.”

It remains to be seen what the outcome of the scenario will be, though Newcastle could potentially capitalise on the situation and negotiate to secure the services of a player from Old Trafford.