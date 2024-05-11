Newcastle United could be forced to sign cheap players this summer

Newcastle United won’t have much room to manoeuvre in the summer transfer window due to Financial Fair Play restrictions, however if they were to sell Alexander Isak or Bruno Guimaraes that could all change.

Newcastle United’s campaign has been marked by countless injury issues throughout the squad. The increase in the number of matches due to the team playing in the UEFA Champions League has been more of a hindrance to the season rather than a luxury.

Newcastle failed to improve their squad depth last summer and they are determined to not make that same mistake this time around. However, the Magpies find themselves treading cautiously amidst Financial Fair Play regulations, facing the imperative to offload players before making acquisitions.

Despite the constraints, Eddie Howe’s team are actively pursuing reinforcements, focusing on securing defensive talents Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo on free transfers.

Newcastle United to keep Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes next season

Ben Jacobs provided an insight into the club’s financial predicament, indicating that high-profile signings remain unattainable without first generating additional revenue.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “They’re going to have to look at the collective budget and work out how they can imbalance their incomings to get multiple players in rather than just focus on one name because the need is about a series of players in different positions coming in on a tight budget.

“So I think Newcastle will struggle for [Michael] Olise unless, of course, they get that £100 million for Bruno Guimaraes and/or Alexander Isak, but all indications from Newcastle are that they would prefer to keep hold of both players if they possibly can.”

With finances at the forefront, Newcastle’s strategy pivots towards strategic player sales to facilitate future acquisitions and navigate the challenging landscape of FFP compliance. And with Eddie Howe wanting to keep Guimaraes and Isak it looks as though the club will be focusing on signing cheap players such as Kelly and Adarabioyo.