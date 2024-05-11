Manchester United’s decision to splash £70 million on Casemiro and offer him substantial wages in the summer of 2022 has come under heavy scrutiny as the Brazilian midfielder’s performance continues to dwindle.

The signing of Casemiro was not the issue for many, it was the sheer amount of money that Manchester United signed him for given that he was coming towards the end of his career.

Criticisms have escalated, suggesting that the club are now reaping the consequences of their extravagant investment. Speaking on Sky Sports, Paul Merson lamented Casemiro’s recent decline, viewing it as emblematic of the broader trend in the Premier League.

The former Arsenal player emphasised the accelerating pace of the game, asserting that even at 32, players like Casemiro are nearing the twilight of their careers, with the days of longevity in the league becoming increasingly rare.

“You know the days I think are long gone now of players playing in the Premier League when they are 36 and 37. The game is so quick now, even at 32 it is coming towards the end, in my opinion.”

Manchester United’s Casemiro is no longer capable of playing in the Premier League

Merson does appear to be correct. Long gone are the days when midfield players like Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes were able to play in the Premier League at the age of 40 and 38 years old.

Of course, in Casemiro, we’re talking about one of the best players in the 21st century, and to be fair to the former Real Madrid player he did have a decent season in his first Premier League campaign – he scored four goals and provided three assists in his first 28 top-flight appearances.

But, it is becoming increasingly evident that his athleticism and reactions are deteriorating.