Video: Pedro Porro stunner levels for Tottenham against Burnley

Tottenham FC
Posted by

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were stunned when Burnley’s Jacob Bruun Larsen gave the visitors the lead, but they were up on their seats just a few minutes later when Pedro Porro fired in a banger.

Receiving the ball just inside the Burnley half he headed straight for goal, with evidently no other thought in his mind than leathering it home.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Burnley take the lead against Tottenham
Video: Luton stun West Ham with superb Lokonga opener
£34m versatile ace now happy to sign deal with Aston Villa for next season

The strike was so well hit that it really is a glorious watch.

Pictures from beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer

More Stories Ange Postecoglou Pedro Porro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.