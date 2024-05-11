Video: Pedro Porro stunner levels for Tottenham against Burnley

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were stunned when Burnley’s Jacob Bruun Larsen gave the visitors the lead, but they were up on their seats just a few minutes later when Pedro Porro fired in a banger.

Receiving the ball just inside the Burnley half he headed straight for goal, with evidently no other thought in his mind than leathering it home.

The strike was so well hit that it really is a glorious watch.

? WHAT A GOAL FROM PEDRO PORRO ?pic.twitter.com/Gv7CZjSnrN — KinG £ (@xKGx__) May 11, 2024

What a hit from Pedro Porro to bring Spurs level! ? ? @peacock pic.twitter.com/lgL9K09MWO — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 11, 2024

Pictures from beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer