Exclusive: Premier League clubs join European giants in race for talented 21-year-old PSG star

The future of Paris Saint-Germain’s Xavi Simons will be decided very soon as the 21-year-old wants to know where he is playing next season before Euro 2024 as Barcelona, RB Leipzig and Premier League clubs have an interest in the midfielder.

The Dutch star has spent the current campaign on loan at Leipzig and has shone brightly in the Bundesliga. Across 42 games in all competitions, Simons has produced nine goals and a further 15 assists.

However, the youngster still doesn’t know where he will play his football during the 2024/25 campaign as Fabrizio Romano reports that PSG do not want to sell the talented midfielder this summer.

The transfer journalist has stated that another loan move is very likely as there is interest in Simons from RB Leipzig, Barcelona and Premier League clubs. The 21-year-old will get a say in where he plays next and a decision is set to come over the next month.

Premier League clubs are interested in PSG’s Xavi Simons

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Simons’ future ahead of the summer transfer window.

The transfer expert has said: “What I am hearing is that PSG don’t want to sell Xavi Simons this summer so they will look for a different solution. There is no chance of a permanent transfer to RB Leipzig as PSG don’t want to sell and the Bundesliga club do not have the money to complete the deal.

“The most likely option for Xavi Simons is that he goes on loan again for the 2024/25 campaign. The 21-year-old will have an important say on where he plays next. Barcelona are one of the clubs interested in the Dutch talent as they love the player and everyone at Barca appreciates him. They will try to secure a loan deal with PSG ahead of next season but will face competition from RB Leipzig and Premier League clubs.”

It remains unknown what Premier League clubs have an eye on Simons but the likelihood of them being from the “Big Six” is high.