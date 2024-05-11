Exclusive: Serie A side will find it “very difficult” to sign 20-goal Chelsea star this summer

The future of Romelu Lukaku remains uncertain heading into the summer transfer window as AS Roma are unlikely to keep the Chelsea striker on a permanent basis.

The Belgian joined the Serie A outfit last summer as part of a season-long loan deal but the Rome-based outfit will find it “very difficult” to keep hold of the 30-year-old on a permanent basis due to the finances involved says Fabrizio Romano.

Lukaku is still a top striker and has shown his worth during the current campaign with his 20 goals and four assists across the 45 games he has featured in for Roma.

However, the Belgium international has no future at Chelsea and with the Italian club unable to keep him on a permanent basis, the 30-year-old faces an uncertain future ahead of the summer transfer window.

Romelu Lukaku is expected to leave Chelsea this summer

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano believes Roma will not sign Lukaku again this summer, leaving Chelsea to search for different solutions regarding the striker’s future.

“Even if AS Roma qualifies for the Champions League next season, it’s still going to be very difficult for the Italian club to keep Romelu Lukaku for the 2024/25 season. It’s a really expensive deal with Chelsea as the striker has a £38m clause and also the player’s wages will be high,” the transfer journalist said.

“I expect Roma to move on from Lukaku this summer, leaving Chelsea to look at different solutions for Romelu as he will not return to the Italian capital.

“There is interest from Saudi Arabia but that is not the only possibility for the striker. The 30-year-old is still young and is still a top player, which he has shown this season by scoring 20 goals in a Roma shirt.”