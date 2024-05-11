Sporting Lisbon’s head coach, Ruben Amorim, finds himself in the spotlight once again, not for his team’s performance on the pitch, but for his involvement with potential managerial positions elsewhere.

The recent buzz around Ruben Amorim’s potential departure has sparked both concern and frustration among Sporting fans and players alike. Amorim’s recent interactions with other clubs, notably Liverpool and West Ham, have stirred controversy within the Sporting fanbase.

After Xabi Alonso declined Liverpool’s offer, preliminary discussions between the Reds and Amorim surfaced, only to fizzle out as Liverpool pursued other options, ultimately appointing Arne Slot from Feyenoord. Similarly, negotiations with West Ham Unitef failed to yield an agreement, leaving Amorim to return to Portugal empty-handed.

The speculation didn’t end there, as the 39-year-old’s name was thrown into the mix for the managerial position at Manchester United. Amid growing rumours of Erik ten Hag’s potential dismissal, Amorim found himself competing with the likes of Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel for the coveted role at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim mocks Manchester United rumours

Addressing the swirling rumours, Amorim remained steadfast in his commitment to Sporting Lisbon. In a recent statement, he emphasised his focus on the current job at hand, acknowledging past mistakes and vowing not to repeat them in the future.

“It’s rumours. The quality of the team and the players also helps. I certainly won’t be catching another plane to England (laughs). I’m Sporting’s coach and I don’t focus on rumours,” via Portuguese outlet Record.

Despite the allure of prestigious clubs like Manchester United, Amorim reaffirmed his dedication to Sporting and brushed off the speculation as mere rumours.