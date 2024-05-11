Sean Dyche makes “very likely” admission regarding Everton’s future after Blades victory

Sean Dyche has once again worked miracles this season as he guided Everton to safety despite multiple off-field issues which have plagued the campaign.

Everton’s season has very much been a rollercoaster of emotions. The team on the pitch have performed on the whole and have given a good account of themselves against some of the Premier League’s best teams, including a recent 2-0 victory against Liverpool.

But while Sean Dyche and his players have worked hard and battled for every point, the farcical operations of the football club have meant the Toffees have been hit with a points deduction of eight points. If you were to add that on to their 40 points they would be on the verge of the top half of the Premier League, highlighting just what an unbelievable job Dyche has done on the blue side of Merseyside.

The Everton manager foresees another season characterised by the arduous task of preserving the club’s Premier League status. As the Blues navigate through significant off-the-pitch uncertainties, Dyche anticipates a challenging summer ahead.

Sean Dyche admits their will be more challenges for Everton to overcome next season

Expressing the likelihood of player departures, he acknowledges the necessity of balancing the squad while addressing financial constraints and restructuring the wage framework.

He told the Liverpool Echo: “There are more challenges to come, I don’t just mean financial, I mean balancing out the club, balancing out the playing side of things, balancing out the wage structure. There are more challenges to come.”

Two players that are likely to be linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer are Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite, and if Everton are in desperate need to raise funds then those two are their prized assets that will fetch in the most.