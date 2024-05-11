Tottenham Hotspur boss singles player out for praise after agents recent bombshell interview

Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 victory over Burnley keeps their hopes of qualifying for UEFA Champions League football alive, but only just. Meanwhile, the result meant that Burnley will be joining Sheffield United back in the Championship next season.

Burnley gave themselves a mere glimmer of hope for their Premier League survival chances as Jacob Bruun Larsen’s effort gave Vincent Kompany’s side the lead in the 25th minute following Sander Berge’s pass.

In a gripping match, Spurs quickly found their equaliser as Pedro Porro surged into the box, slotting home in the 32nd minute.

Despite numerous opportunities, Tottenham had to wait until the 82nd minute for the game’s turning point, with Micky van de Ven scoring after impressive movement from Dane Scarlett.

Post-match, manager Ange Postecoglou praised substitutes like Radu Dragusin, highlighting the 22-year-old’s solid cameo and crucial late tackle.

“Radu coming on I thought was very good when he came on as well, so it helped us get over the line. Radu did well so the subs made an impact,” he told Football.London.

With limited playing time so far, Dragusin is patiently waiting for more opportunities to prove himself at Tottenham.

Radu Dragusin’s agent hints at a Tottenham Hotspur departure for his client

Meanwhile, Dragusin’s agent has voiced concerns about his client’s lack of game time at Spurs, hinting at a potential departure if the situation doesn’t improve. Despite a hefty £21.5 million transfer fee, Dragusin has only started two Premier League matches since joining in January.

The agent, speaking to Radio CRC [quoted by Calcio Napoli], criticised manager Ange Postecoglou’s defensive strategy, suggesting that Dragusin’s strengths could be beneficial in bolstering Tottenham’s backline.

“The coach has said many times that he doesn’t want to play three (at the back), he knows better, but he concedes a lot of goals for Tottenham.

“Playing with three gives you more security that you won’t concede too many goals. Tottenham concede a lot of goals from set pieces, I think Dragusin will find space in the future because Tottenham need his power.

“If he doesn’t play we’ll have to think of other solutions.”

However, he acknowledged that it’s still early days since Dragusin’s arrival and suggested patience before considering alternative options.