Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Josh Acheampong from Chelsea this summer.

According to Miguel Delaney’s newsletter from the Independent, Spurs and Newcastle are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old defender and they could look to make a move for him in the summer.

Chelsea are under financial pressure right now and they might need to sell players in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to sell the 18-year-old defender at the end of the season.

Tottenham could certainly use more depth at the back and Acheampong would be a long-term investment for them. With the right guidance, he could develop into an important first-team player for the North London club.

The opportunity to join a big club like Tottenham could be exciting for the young defender as well, especially if they can provide him game time assurances.

The 18-year-old defender is highly rated in England, and he has a big future ahead of himself. Whoever ends up signing him will have a top class prospect on their hands.

Newcastle want Josh Acheampong

On the other hand, Newcastle need defensive reinforcements and they will be hoping to bring in talented young players who can develop into important first-team stars in the near future.

They have players like Sven Botman and Lewis Hall at their disposal. They will look to bring in a quality full back and another central defender in the summer. They have been linked with a move for Dean Huijsen from Juventus and Acheampong would be another quality addition.

Both Tottenham and Newcastle have the financial resources to sign the talented young defender and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season.