Transfer news: The latest on Romelu Lukaku’s future, Barcelona close in on first summer signing, Xavi Simons’ next club? & more

Very difficult for Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku to complete permanent move to AS Roma

Even if AS Roma qualifies for the Champions League next season, it’s still going to be very difficult for the Italian club to keep Romelu Lukaku for the 2024/25 season. It’s a really expensive deal with Chelsea as the striker has a £38m clause and also the player’s wages will be high.

I expect Roma to move on from Lukaku this summer, leaving Chelsea to look at different solutions for Romelu as he will not return to the Italian capital. There is interest from Saudi Arabia but that is not the only possibility for the striker. The 30-year-old is still young and is still a top player, which he has shown this season by scoring 20 goals in a Roma shirt.

Barcelona closing in on first summer signing

Guido Rodríguez will leave Real Betis at the end of the season and has a verbal agreement to join Barcelona. Barca started contact with the player around March with Xavi approving a move for the Argentina star ahead of the summer transfer window. Barcelona are well informed about everything regarding Rodríguez and have had direct contact with the player.

Rodríguez will receive a two-year contract at the Catalan club with the option to extend it by a further year. Everything is ready to go to complete the transfer; however, nothing can be signed formally until Barcelona find out their financial fair play situation. Here We Go will come soon once this is sorted.

Barcelona will try to secure loan deal for top PSG talent

I told you last week that Xavi Simons, his agent and Paris Saint-Germain will discuss the player’s future at the end of the season before the Euros. The player wants to know where he will play before the tournament in Germany gets underway.

What I am hearing is that PSG don’t want to sell Xavi Simons this summer so they will look for a different solution. There is no chance of a permanent transfer to RB Leipzig as PSG don’t want to sell and the Bundesliga club do not have the money to complete the deal.

The most likely option for Xavi Simons is that he goes on loan again for the 2024/25 campaign. The 21-year-old will have an important say on where he plays next. Barcelona are one of the clubs interested in the Dutch talent as they love the player and everyone at Barca appreciates him. They will try to secure a loan deal with PSG ahead of next season but will face competition from RB Leipzig and Premier League clubs.

Will Crystal Palace trio leave this summer?

Crystal Palace announced on Friday that Will Hughes, Jeffrey Schlupp and Joel Ward have all extended their contracts at the club until 2025. Oliver Glasner has done top work with the Premier League club since his arrival and this summer is important for the Eagles. It is important to keep players such as the trio as they are senior figures in the dressing room.

Palace will add players to their squad before the 2024/25 season but they will also want to keep their best stars. I don’t think it will be easy for them to keep all of their top players as Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi are attracting interest.

For Olise, I expect a summer move with many clubs interested; the same for Marc Guehi who’s on the list of several clubs. When it comes to Eze, we will have to see what happens over the summer.

In other news…

Mohammed Kudus – There are stories that Kudus has a release clause in his West Ham contract but the club are not confirming it. Some sources state that a release clause is there. So we will know officially in the next weeks. So far it’s quiet in terms of contacts.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – It’s all quiet around Khvicha Kvaratskhelia so far. There is interest in the winger but Napoli’s priority this summer is to find a new club for Victor Osimhen, this remains the main focus.

Max Kilman – Nothing is concrete now regarding Max Kilman and a move to West Ham this summer. The Hammers will prepare the market with Julen Lopetegui in the next weeks, not now. Also, Wolves have not decided who’s gonna leave, so it’s really premature.

Joselu – Joselu wants to stay at Real Madrid beyond this season but the club will decide at the end of the campaign. Nothing will be decided before the Champions League final at Real Madrid, for Joselu and all the others.